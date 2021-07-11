Northern Trust Corp Buys 166,912 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,912 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $15,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 1,227.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23,867 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $752.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.09. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $43.34.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.37 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 23.60%. Equities analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

