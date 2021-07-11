Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 337,950 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.04% of Myers Industries worth $14,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 537,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,165,000 after purchasing an additional 47,242 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $21.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.41. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $760.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Myers Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

