Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,487 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $15,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 87,610 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 90.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 192,046 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Rite Aid by 86.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 431,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after buying an additional 200,566 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Rite Aid by 22.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 15,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Rite Aid by 694.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 63,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE RAD opened at $14.76 on Friday. Rite Aid Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $813.13 million, a P/E ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

