Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,784 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $15,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $115.82 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $74.71 and a 52 week high of $118.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.56.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

