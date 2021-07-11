Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,532,000 after acquiring an additional 319,803 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,669,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,950,000 after acquiring an additional 29,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,253,000 after acquiring an additional 263,445 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,056,000 after acquiring an additional 64,713 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 393.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock opened at $92.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.25. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $212.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

