Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $215.39 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 802,136 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50,370 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $215,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $592,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,084,755,000 after acquiring an additional 897,259 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $138,619,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,037,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $278,679,000 after purchasing an additional 467,573 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,920,000 after purchasing an additional 418,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $263.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.26. The company has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $169.15 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.81%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Benchmark boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.14.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

