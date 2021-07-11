Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $254.39 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895,619 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of FedEx worth $254,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 329.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

Shares of FDX opened at $296.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.53 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $302.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,778 shares of company stock valued at $55,385,485 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

