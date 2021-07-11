Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $277.60 Million Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 73.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,276,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 539,150 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Baidu worth $277,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $181.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.75 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.52.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

