Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $294.42 Million Stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 639.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,075,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,118,242 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Magnite worth $294,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnite by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,674,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,927,000 after buying an additional 644,039 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Magnite by 46.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,982,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,544,000 after buying an additional 2,201,574 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Magnite by 415.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after buying an additional 1,630,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magnite by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,480,000 after buying an additional 208,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Magnite by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,986,000 after buying an additional 703,717 shares during the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $462,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,529 shares in the company, valued at $5,253,998.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $49,102.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,791.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,826 shares of company stock worth $9,606,959 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -63.83 and a beta of 2.38. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.48.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

