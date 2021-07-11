Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 373,649 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,883,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 373,649 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.04% of Ventas worth $207,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,285,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,988,833,000 after buying an additional 392,088 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,397,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,688,000 after buying an additional 107,213 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,445,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,470,000 after buying an additional 59,905 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,655,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,747,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,875,000 after buying an additional 33,157 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on VTR. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.95 and a 1 year high of $59.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,257,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

