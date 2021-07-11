Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 40,669 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,669 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $241,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,815,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,571,000 after buying an additional 956,026 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 144.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 990,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,841,000 after buying an additional 585,623 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 388.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 683,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,573,000 after buying an additional 543,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $123,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.45.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $329.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.75 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $308.05. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $332.66.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

