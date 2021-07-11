NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $910.00 at Truist Securities

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $768.00 to $910.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVIDIA from $715.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $715.94.

NVDA opened at $802.01 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $391.08 and a 12 month high of $835.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $499.65 billion, a PE ratio of 81.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $682.42.

Shares of NVIDIA are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.98, for a total transaction of $251,684.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 429 shares in the company, valued at $303,294.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total value of $25,044.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,450 shares of company stock valued at $60,507,536. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 183.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

