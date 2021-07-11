NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) vs. Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Critical Survey

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) and Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NXP Semiconductors and Resonant, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXP Semiconductors 1 6 13 1 2.67 Resonant 0 0 3 0 3.00

NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus price target of $203.77, indicating a potential upside of 1.71%. Resonant has a consensus price target of $5.42, indicating a potential upside of 75.87%. Given Resonant’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Resonant is more favorable than NXP Semiconductors.

Risk and Volatility

NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resonant has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of Resonant shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Resonant shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Resonant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXP Semiconductors 4.65% 19.69% 8.66% Resonant -906.70% -129.19% -96.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Resonant’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXP Semiconductors $8.61 billion 6.42 $52.00 million $6.78 29.55 Resonant $3.16 million 58.89 -$28.41 million ($0.55) -5.60

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than Resonant. Resonant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NXP Semiconductors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats Resonant on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. Its product solutions are used in a range of applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates in China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters. The company develops a series of single-band designs for frequency bands; and multiplexer filter designs for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation requirements; and XBAR, a technology for mobile and non-mobile applications, including 5G, WiFi, and Ultra-WideBand applications. Resonant Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

