O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $29,000 in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Quad/Graphics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 65,247 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 300.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 32,765 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,346,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after buying an additional 92,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Quad/Graphics during the fourth quarter valued at about $719,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

NYSE QUAD opened at $3.86 on Friday. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $211.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.13.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $705.80 million for the quarter.

In other Quad/Graphics news, CEO J Joel Quadracci acquired 35,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $111,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,442,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,232.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quad/Graphics Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates in United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.