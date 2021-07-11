O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 432 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,907,000 after buying an additional 293,927 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,368,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,723,000 after buying an additional 93,177 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,797,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,025,000 after buying an additional 60,796 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 9.2% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,732,000 after buying an additional 117,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,326,000 after buying an additional 66,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.10.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $39,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $887,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,194 shares of company stock valued at $7,897,421. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

RPD opened at $102.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $103.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.40 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.20.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

