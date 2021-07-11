Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 97.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,274 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $14,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on OSH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

OSH stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion and a PE ratio of -0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.11. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 621,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,743,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $1,384,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,257,196.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,068,161 shares of company stock valued at $484,364,967. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

