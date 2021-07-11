Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases 16,722 Shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) by 102.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,722 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Nine Energy Service were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Nine Energy Service by 470.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 69,923 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nine Energy Service in the first quarter worth $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nine Energy Service by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nine Energy Service by 129.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NINE opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $4.03.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.02). Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 37.38% and a negative return on equity of 325.46%. The business had revenue of $66.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, insider David Crombie sold 44,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $82,743.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,298 shares in the company, valued at $260,487.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

