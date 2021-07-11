Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 6,810 Shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lowered its position in shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,810 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in InflaRx were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of InflaRx by 235.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of InflaRx by 77.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of InflaRx by 247.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the first quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $2.80 on Friday. InflaRx has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Equities research analysts predict that InflaRx will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IFRX shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of InflaRx in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on InflaRx from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on InflaRx from $3.50 to $2.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. InflaRx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

InflaRx Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

