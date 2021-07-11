Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Oceaneering International worth $7,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,445,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,647,000 after buying an additional 1,453,527 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 23.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,421,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,648,000 after buying an additional 466,666 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,413,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after buying an additional 160,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after buying an additional 257,517 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

OII stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $18.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

