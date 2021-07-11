Offshift Trading Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $43,842.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00002882 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,970.90 or 1.00067107 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00041805 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007206 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00009985 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00057282 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000913 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,340,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.