OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

Get OFS Capital alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OFS. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on OFS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a market perform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised OFS Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

OFS stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. OFS Capital has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 92.88%. The business had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that OFS Capital will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in OFS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in OFS Capital by 94.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 35,985 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 542.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC raised its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 181.6% in the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 248,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 160,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OFS Capital (OFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.