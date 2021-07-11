Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Position Lowered by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Okta accounts for 4.4% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter worth $12,458,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 391,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 127,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,909,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Okta by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.84. 1,449,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,800. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.05 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.96.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $3,214,525.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,096.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,582 shares of company stock worth $30,748,292. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKTA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.86.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

