Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their buy rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $298.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $244.13.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.58. 638,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,972. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $171.57 and a 1 year high of $276.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.12. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Middleton & Co Inc MA purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $4,957,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $1,871,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $5,731,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,128,000 after acquiring an additional 86,932 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.