Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Trading Up 7.1%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) was up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.50 and last traded at $35.50. Approximately 3,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 137,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.16.

A number of research analysts have commented on OLK shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.93.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLK. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $360,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

