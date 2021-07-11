OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Trading Down 5.1%

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS)’s share price fell 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $9.73. 28,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average session volume of 9,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Separately, Taglich Brothers began coverage on OMNIQ in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.54.

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that OMNIQ Corp. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS)

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer vision image processing-based solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

