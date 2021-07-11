Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $204,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy stock opened at $195.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.31. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.50 and a twelve month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. Research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total transaction of $1,319,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,591,430.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $159,800.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 441 shares in the company, valued at $94,466.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,613 shares of company stock worth $10,035,631. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.43.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.