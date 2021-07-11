Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Acquired by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Open Text were worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the first quarter worth about $820,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 400,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,092,000 after buying an additional 23,178 shares during the period. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Open Text by 168.0% during the first quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 66,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 41,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $51.52 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.60.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OTEX. Barclays cut shares of Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Open Text currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

