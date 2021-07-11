Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 99.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,800,700 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Open Text were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Open Text by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 400,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,092,000 after purchasing an additional 23,178 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Open Text by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 66,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 41,371 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Open Text by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 614,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,939,000 after purchasing an additional 70,341 shares during the period. Fort L.P. boosted its position in Open Text by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 36,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Open Text during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays cut shares of Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $51.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $52.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 90.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.30 million. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.57%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

