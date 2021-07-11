Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 2,724.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,936 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned 0.13% of Avaya worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 905.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Avaya during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Avaya during the first quarter worth $165,000.

AVYA traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.43. The company had a trading volume of 439,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,807. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.13 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.35.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The company had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

