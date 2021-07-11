Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Makes New $17.06 Million Investment in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 303,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $17,058,000. B. Riley Financial accounts for 3.4% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RILY. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,625,000 after purchasing an additional 134,511 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RILY stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.96. The stock had a trading volume of 282,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,027. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 113.15%. The company had revenue of $600.16 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.68%.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 940,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 13,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.31 per share, for a total transaction of $882,983.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 38,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,784 and sold 955,503 shares valued at $8,901,501. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

