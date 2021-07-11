Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Purchases New Stake in Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANDA. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $1,262,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its stake in Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 89.4% in the first quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 178,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 84,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Andina Acquisition Corp. III in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ANDA stock remained flat at $$10.21 during trading hours on Friday. 70,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,530. The firm has a market cap of $45.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26. Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Andina Acquisition Corp. III will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Andina Acquisition Corp. III

Andina Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and selling healthy snacks products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.

