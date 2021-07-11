Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Takes $48.80 Million Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,648,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,797,000. Stride comprises approximately 9.9% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned about 3.97% of Stride at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,833,000 after acquiring an additional 181,047 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Stride by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,874,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after buying an additional 437,648 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Stride by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,874,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,619,000 after buying an additional 896,904 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Stride by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,447,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,734,000 after buying an additional 93,516 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Stride by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,328,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,005,000 after buying an additional 252,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LRN shares. TheStreet upgraded Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stride presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

LRN stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,045. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. Stride had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $295,473.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at $808,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

