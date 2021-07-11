Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.22% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $510.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 79.52% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 64,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,207.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

