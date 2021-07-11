Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at

lowered shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. currently has $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Orange from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Orange from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32. Orange has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is an increase from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 8.47%. Orange’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its position in shares of Orange by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 147,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Orange by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Orange by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Orange by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

