Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 113.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,069 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of ORC stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $497.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.80%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

