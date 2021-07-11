Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Receives $17.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

ORGO opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 1.87. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.22.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.30 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 43.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Organogenesis will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 3,887,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $63,755,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 94,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $1,527,037.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,201,218 shares of company stock worth $68,724,479. Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter worth $936,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 47,702 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter worth $4,548,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

