Origin Sport (ORS) Trading Down 5.4% This Week

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $53,187.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00032752 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00033301 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.