Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to report sales of $37.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.32 million. Orion Energy Systems reported sales of $10.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 247.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year sales of $153.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $156.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $187.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OESX. Roth Capital lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orion Energy Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. 123,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.47. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

