Ossiam Buys 1,935 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Hologic were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,062,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,566,600,000 after purchasing an additional 223,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,955,000 after purchasing an additional 442,441 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Hologic by 7.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,045,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,545,000 after purchasing an additional 215,605 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $194,467,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,200,000 after acquiring an additional 594,505 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $69.31 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.81 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOLX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.44.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

