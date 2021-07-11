Ossiam Increases Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Ossiam raised its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Genpact were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in G. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Genpact by 37.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $83,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 284.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,949,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,119 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 17.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,669,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,569,000 after acquiring an additional 989,107 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth $39,951,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of G stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.57 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 20.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at $31,905,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,625 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,944. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

G has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

