Ossiam Makes New Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,330 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 627.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $92.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.15. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $238,515.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $39,655.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,507 shares of company stock worth $817,107 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.83.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.