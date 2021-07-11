Ossiam Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ossiam increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Accenture were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 12,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.13.

In other news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,708 shares of company stock worth $7,695,870. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $312.62 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $316.22. The firm has a market cap of $198.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.87.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

