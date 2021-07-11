Ossiam Raises Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Ossiam increased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,241,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,479,000 after acquiring an additional 339,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,644 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 124,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 51,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYF. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.23.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $50.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.82.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

