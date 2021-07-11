Ossiam Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ossiam decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 47,598 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,518,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $201,339,000 after buying an additional 350,953 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,931 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 21,295 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 78,037 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,347,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $141.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.93. The firm has a market cap of $159.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $87.51 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.96.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

