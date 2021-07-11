Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Acquired by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.15% of Outset Medical worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,250,000 after acquiring an additional 78,916 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,911,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,608,000 after acquiring an additional 38,217 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 29.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,176,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,004,000 after acquiring an additional 268,999 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 18.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 942,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,266,000 after acquiring an additional 148,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 23.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,320,000 after acquiring an additional 174,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

In other news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $197,765,450.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $946,748.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,338.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,006,214 shares of company stock worth $203,833,188. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $43.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 9.24. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

