Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.83.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $96.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $109.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

