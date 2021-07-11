Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Panmure Gordon upgraded Oxford Biomedica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Investec upgraded Oxford Biomedica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS OXBDF opened at $19.20 on Thursday. Oxford Biomedica has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

