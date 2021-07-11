Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Receives $20.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OXBDF shares. Investec upgraded Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Oxford Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Monday, June 21st.

OTCMKTS:OXBDF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.20. 280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.00 and a beta of 1.12. Oxford Biomedica has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

