Pacific Basin Shipping Limited Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share (OTCMKTS:PCFBY)

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pacific Basin Shipping in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the company will earn $1.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pacific Basin Shipping’s FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Basin Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCFBY opened at $8.20 on Friday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $8.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 133 Handysize vessels, 117 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post-Panamax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

