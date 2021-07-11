Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of PAAS stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.50. 1,941,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.39. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its position in Pan American Silver by 1,305,896.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 210,174,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 210,157,983 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth $64,302,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,151,000 after acquiring an additional 793,643 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,242,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,391,000 after acquiring an additional 402,333 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares during the period. 45.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

